MLA Williams chosen to help improve palliative care

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River MLA Dan Williams is taking a lead role and working with communities to boost palliative care services.



Williams was appointed to consult with citizens to create plans to allocate $14 million in government funding for palliative care over the next three years, says a government news release Sept. 9.



“I’m so pleased to be part of this important work,” Williams says.



“As we continue to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is an important time to discuss end-of-life matters with our families and friends so that we can face the future with strength and dignity.”



The provincial government is working to improve access to palliative care for Albertans and their families.



“Palliative care preserves the dignity of the individual by affirming their life and by providing spiritual, emotional, and family support,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro says.