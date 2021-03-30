Missing PR child found

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Huge sighs of relief were found all over Peace River after a boy went missing March 27 but later found safe and sound.



Peace Regional RCMP are thanking the public’s help for a happy ending.



“It was with the cooperation of the public, the Peace River Community Peace Officer, RCMP Police Dog Services, and the Peace Regional RCMP that this investigation reached a positive outcome of the child being reunited with his family. Thank-you to all who took their time to help.”



Phillips says the incident began March 27 at about 11:30 a.m.



“RCMP were dispatched to a report of a missing child from a local apartment complex,” she says.



“Officers conducted patrols, neighbourhood inquiries and engaged assistance from the Peace River Community Peace Officer in efforts to locate the child. Search and Rescue was consulted and officers reached out to community members requesting they keep an eye out for the child and report any sightings.”



Efforts were fruitless until help from diligent members of the public.



“A starting point for a track for RCMP Police Dog Services was identified,” says Phillips.



“Tracking [began] in a rural area near a highway at 1:50 p.m., 10 km from the child’s home. A short time later the child was located safe and unharmed.”