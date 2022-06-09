Missing male found deceased

Slave Lake RCMP reported June 3 that a missing male was found deceased.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time,” wrote Cpl. Gina Slaney in a news release.

On June 1, police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Joshua William Geddes, 22, who was last seen on May 31 in Slave Lake. He was reported missing on June 1 was not seen or heard from since.

Geddes was a resident of Slave Lake.