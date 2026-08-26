Miserable Miles, SPCA perfect partnership

Buck is one of the many SPCA animals that will be helped with the funds raised through Miserable Miles Unleashed.

Dog parents and supporters of the Peace Regional SPCA are urged to take part in a super fun run taking place Sept 5.

Miserable Miles Unleashed will be making a comeback during the ever-popular Miserable Miles that takes place in the Peace River hills. The event is sure to make your floppy-eared friends eager to run and play.

“Our race is called Miserable Miles Unleashed, even though we kindly ask you to keep your dog leashed at all times,” says SPCA volunteer Jessica Mrazek.

“We will be on the ski hill, and the route is a little bit shorter than the full Miserable Miles.”

Mrazek says it’s a great opportunity for runners and their furry companions to tackle a challenge while making memories side-by-side.

“It follows some of the path of the main race, but then we deviate and go off on our own path,” explains Mrazek.

“We go up to the top of the ski hill, where there’ll be some water refreshments for yourself and your canine friend and then you’ll head back down the hill to the finish line.”

Mrazek explains Miserable Miles committee reached out to the Peace Regional SPCA in 2023 to get them involved. It began as an opportunity for the SPCA to fundraise and it has evolved into an adoption event, a fundraiser and fostering connections among local dog owners. The Miserable Miles Unleashed race will be roughly 3 kms.

“As an animal shelter, we’re always looking for new dog owners to adopt one of the many dogs in our care,” says Mrazek.

“We hope by facilitating activities like this race, we can encourage more folks to be dog owners.”

Mrazek urges everyone to attend, inviting all levels of athleticism, dogs and humans alike, to take part in their race.

“All proceeds from the registration fees of Miserable Miles Unleashed goes directly to the SPCA,” says Mrazek.

“The Miserable Miles crew are so fantastic, they have accepted us into their group and are super helpful. They cover a lot of the cost, like T-shirts and other items, so that your registration fees go directly to the shelter.”

Registration this year is $65 and interested canine and human runners can be registered on the Miserable Miles Facebook Page or on their website at www.miserablemiles.ca/mm-unleashed.

Mrazek also urges people to consider adopting the SPCA’s oldest resident, who she is currently fostering. Buck is a three-year-old Shepard Cross. She says he is high energy, loyal, and he absolutely loves people.

“He’s currently in a foster home with two other dogs that he loves to play with.

“Buck would do best on an acreage where he can run, chase squirrels, and take naps in the sun. He has been waiting for over a year for his forever home.”

If you have any questions about Miserable Miles Unleashed, please call Peace Regional SPCA at (780) 624-3633.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter