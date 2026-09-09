Micro-surfacing roads in Peace River

At a Special Peace River Council Meeting on Aug. 1, administration sought approval to reallocate capital funding to fund a micro-surfacing road rehabilitation program.

“Council approved the reallocation to allow Administration to undertake strategic road preservation work that will extend the life of existing road infrastructure at a lower cost than future rehabilitation or reconstruction,” says Mayor Shelly Shannon. “Micro-surfacing helps seal and protect pavement surfaces, reducing wear and slowing deterioration on roads that are still in relatively good condition.”

As part of the 2026 Capital Budget, an upgrade to the intersection of Shaftsbury Trail and Old Highway 2 was budgeted for with the total project cost of $400,000.

Administration explains due to unforeseen circumstances the project was no longer going to be completed. Instead of carrying the funds forward to 2027, administration proposed reallocating the funds to allow up to eight kilometres of micro-surfacing to be completed.

“Maintaining the Town’s road network is essential to the safe and efficient movement of residents, businesses, emergency services, and visitors throughout the community,” explains Shannon. “Micro-surfacing helps preserve road conditions, seal minor cracks, reduce moisture penetration, and slow the deterioration that can ultimately lead to more costly repairs.”

Administration explained that the new patented process allows micro-surfacing overlay of streets, instead of crack sealing and continuous refilling of potholes. Micro-surfacing can help extend the life of the road up to 12 years.

“The project is expected to proceed mid-Sept. 2026,” says Shannon. “Once completed, residents can expect improved road surfaces with reduced surface deterioration and a renewed protective layer that helps maintain overall drivability and safety.”

Areas of work in Peace River will include 99 Street and 81 Ave. in the North End, 80 St. and 97 Ave. in West Hill North Commercial, and 92 St. and 127 and 140 Aves in Shaftesbury Estates.

“The project is being funded through a Council-approved reallocation of existing capital budgeted funds from a project that was unable to move forward this year,” explains Shannon. “This approach allows the Town to address a priority infrastructure need while making efficient use of available municipal resources.”

Mayor Shannon says council recognizes that investing in preventative maintenance is one of the most cost-effective ways to manage municipal infrastructure.

“Micro-surfacing can extend the life of a roadway by approximately seven to 12 years, helping the Town protect previous infrastructure investments, maximize the lifespan of existing roads, and reduce future capital costs associated with major rehabilitation or reconstruction projects,” she concludes.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter