Métis culture focus of annual Sacred Heart celebration

The Sacred Heart Health Centre at McLennan was the site of an Indigenous Day celebration June 21. Organized by Terry Calliou, Indigenous health liaison worker at the hospital, it is the second year the celebration has been held. Last year, the focus was on First Nations, this year on Métis. Next year, Inuit will be highlighted; however, all three cultures were recognized at the celebration. After the land acknowledgement, anthems and songs were performed for Métis and First Nations people as well as O Canada. The highlight of the day was the unveiling of an authentic Red River Cart, traditionally used by Métis. It was bought by Métis Region Zone 5, which was acknowledged for their contribution. The cart will be a permanent fixture on Sacred Heart grounds. Various dances were also showcased. Students from École Héritage in Falher and École Providence at McLennan attended, and invited to participate in dances. Peavine resident Dusty Gauchier answered questions from the inquisitive students about Métis culture. After the Sacred Heart ceremony, festivities moved inside Providence School.