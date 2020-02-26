Mercer makes prestigious top employer list

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Mercer Peace River Pulp has been recognized as one of Alberta’s top employers.



The company received an award for being one of the top 75 employers in Alberta from the national competition for Canada’s Top 100 Employers.



Criteria for the competition include: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.



“Mercer Peace River invests in the education of current and future generations with tuition subsidies for courses directly and indirectly related to an employee’s role as well as academic scholarships for children of employees who are interested in post-secondary studies [to $2,000 per child per year],” says the award announcement.



Mercer Peace River also offers co-op placements and summer employment opportunities that give people a head start on their careers, and helps employees with retirement planning.



“Mercer Peace River is pleased to have been recognized as one of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers for the 2020 year,” says a public statement from the company released Feb. 20.



“This award recognizes employers that have established forward-thinking practices and policies to build sustainable, healthy work- places.”