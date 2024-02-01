Men’s recovery house opens in Slave Lake

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Slave Lake has a new support service for men who have completed addictions treatment.

In October 2023, Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centre started a men’s recovery home in Slave Lake. Libby Szarka, with Poundmaker’s, explains how it came about.

She says people who came to the treatment centre in St. Albert from the Slave Lake area wanted support when they returned, she says. They would get sober at Poundmaker’s, but struggle when they returned home.

Poundmaker’s has had a women’s after-care home (Iskwew Healing Lodge for Women) since 2013 at their main campus in St. Albert. They also have partnerships that provide after-care housing for men in Edmonton and Calgary. This is its first after-care home in Slave Lake.

“It is independent living,” says Szarka, who helped start the house.

“The men support each other. They have guidelines,” she adds.

Some rules are attending weekly meetings with their house-mates and a Poundmaker’s staff member, attending three recovery meetings a week, meeting with a local addictions counsellor, and being a good neighbour. For the first 30 days, the men have a curfew. After they have settled in, clients look for work or go back to school. The weekly meetings include talking through any issues and dividing chores for the week.

For many people, their former work environment isn’t healthy, says Szarka. Therefore, they retrain.

The house has five bedrooms and two large common areas. Poundmaker’s bought it this fall and renovated it in about four weeks.

The men really appreciate having a nice home, says Szarka.

The men have to have graduated from Poundmaker’s substance addiction treatment programs. The program is 42 days for adults. People aged 18-24 years can take a 90-day program.

The Alberta government pays for the addiction treatment for Albertans, but the clients have to pay for the after-care at a very low cost. This is $600 a month for rent, which includes utilities, internet, and basics such as toiletries and some basic food.

They also have to provide their own food, but Poundmaker’s will help, if needed.

“We support them,” says Szarka. “We’re not doing a lot of hand-holding.”

In Slave Lake, Poundmaker’s has partnered with the Slave Lake Native Friendship Centre.

“Barb has been really great,” says Szarka, referring to Barb Courtorielle, the Friendship Centre’s executive director.

The Friendship Centre runs the food bank, which some of the clients have been using. Courtorielle has also taught basic cooking classes with ingredients they receive from the food bank. The clients have also been volunteering at the centre.

The Slave Lake after-care house has space for five men.

“It did fill up very fast,” says Szarka.

The first person moved in in October, and it has a wait list.

A couple of men have stayed for a while and moved on, says Szarka and are continuing with their sobriety in a different setting.

“There’s no timeline,” says Szarka. “They can live there as long as they need. It really depends on the individual.”

The average stay is one to two years, she adds. However, others have stayed up to six or eight.

Poundmaker’s held a round dance at Slave Lake Native Friendship Centre to celebrate the opening of the home Jan. 20.

Poundmaker’s combines Western medicine with Indigenous teachings. It is open to everyone, not just Indigenous people.

Slave Lake has an AHS Addictions and Mental Health office, but no detox or recovery centre.

Szarka has spoken with Town of Slave Lake council to let them know that Poundmaker’s would support any push to get such a facility.

One of the nearest addiction treatment centres is Kapown Rehabilitation Treatment Centre on Kapawe’no First Nation on the western side of Lesser Slave Lake. The number is (1-888) 751-3921. People wanting an appointment with AHS Addictions and Mental Health can call (1-888) 594-0211 during business hours. For help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, call (1-877) 303-2642.