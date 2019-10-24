Membership drive begins

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Community members supporting the Town of Peace River’s proposed solar power project at the Peace River airport have begun selling solar cooperative memberships.



“We’re going out selling cooperative memberships. We’re on a mission!” says Wanda Laurin.



Laurin’s local group has been working with British Columbia-based Peace Energy, a renewable energy co-operative that has previously set up other successful solar projects as well as the Bear Mountain Wind Park.



The Town of Peace River has applied for a grant to put in solar power at the airport. As the grant application heads into its final phase, Laurin’s group is encouraging people to join the Peace Energy cooperative to prepare for solar power to come to Peace River.



A lifetime membership is $200. Only members will be able to later buy shares.



“When we have the share offering for this particular Airport Solar Project, then you can buy shares if you are a member of the co-operative,” Laurin says.



“We are not sure yet how much of a limit on investment there will be,” she adds.



Anyone interested in joining the co-op can become a member online.