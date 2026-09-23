Meet Ms. Western Canada!

Left-right are Miss Africa Canada Kenny Adebogun, Ms. North America World Charmaine Joe, Sydonne Warren, Ms. Western Canada Sasha Laboucan, and Ms. Global World Universal Pam Phiri. Laboucan was crowned at the Afro and Indigenous Festival in Edmonton on Sept. 6.

A Smoky River resident has been chosen to be the official representative of the western provinces, being dubbed Ms. Western Canada.

Sasha Laboucan, born and raised in McLennan, was recently honoured with the title. She says Ms. Western Canada celebrates leadership, community impact, cultural pride, and personal growth among women across Western Canada. It provides a platform to advocate for local initiatives, uplift regional voices, and represent communities on a larger stage.

“I entered through an application process sharing my community involvement, background, and passion for representing my region,” says Laboucan.

“After demonstrating my commitment to cultural advocacy and entrepreneurship, I was selected to represent McLennan and Treaty 8 territory as a delegate,” she adds.

Laboucan says she’s proud of being able to represent the area and her Indigenous culture on a more global scale.

“The judges connected with my dedication to community service, cultural preservation, and youth empowerment,” says Laboucan, of why she was selected as the winner.

“My work as a jingle dress dancer, teaching Indigenous culture to children, and co-founding a local business showed my deep roots in my community.”

Laboucan explains she’s proud to represent people from the area and is hopeful she can provide some positive influence to the younger generation.

“Winning is a powerful affirmation that small-town and Indigenous voices belong on prominent platforms,” she says.

“It gives me a broader stage to share my heritage, encourage young people to take pride in who they are, and bring visibility to Northern Alberta.”

Laboucan’s passions are extensive, but she says one traditional dance pulls at her heartstrings.

“Powwow dancing, specifically as a jingle dress dancer, is vital to who I am,” expresses Laboucan.

“Sharing this tradition by teaching children in schools and community settings allows me to pass along healing and cultural pride. Passing these traditions to the next generation ensures our culture remains strong and vibrant.”

Laboucan says her responsibilities as Ms. Western Canada will include attending regional

events, speaking at community gatherings supporting charitable initiatives, and mentoring youth.

“My focus will be on sharing my culture and demonstrating to young people in rural areas that their goals are well within reach,” says Laboucan.

“It is both an honour and a responsibility. Carrying this title means standing tall for my community, honouring my roots, and walking in a way that makes my family, hometown, and Treaty 8 proud.”

Laboucan says the crowning ceremony took place on Sept. 6 at the Afro and Indigenous Cultural Festival in Edmonton. She says earning this title means so much to her and she hopes this can provide some incentive for youth to work hard to achieve their dreams.

“It bridges small rural communities with the wider region, showing that leadership and impact are not defined by the size of your hometown,” says Laboucan.

“Coming from McLennan, carrying a regional title shows youth in small communities that their origins are a source of strength. You can stay rooted in your home while reaching broad audiences.”

Laboucan says she wants to thank her family and friends for all their support. Notably, she says her late father Oscar Laboucan’s memory continuously inspires her, and her family for their foundation and support.

She adds her best friend and co-founder of The Hair Fairies Hailey has been a constant support system. She says Falher, McLennan, and all of Treaty 8 Territory, as well as all of her local supporters deserve a special thank you.

“Winning reinforces my belief in staying grounded while reaching for new goals,” says Laboucan.

“It has already opened up incredible new doors, such as potential opportunities to take part in Whitehorse Fashion Week and invitations to deliver speaking engagements at the Cree Youth Conference. Going forward, these platforms will allow me to expand my leadership, youth mentorship, and cultural advocacy on even larger stages.”

Laboucan says the journey has brought her excitement, anticipation, deep pride in her heritage, and moments of humility.

“Walking onto the stage representing my home brought overwhelming gratitude for the people who helped me reach that moment,” concludes Laboucan.

“It proves that staying true to your culture and community creates incredible momentum, showing youth from McLennan and Treaty 8 territory that big opportunities follow when you stand proudly in who you are.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter