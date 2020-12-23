Medical help is on the way

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Good news before Christmas is always welcome but this news goes beyond just being “good news” as far as medical care is concerned.



The Falher Medical Clinic is welcoming Stephanie Barker as the new Nurse Practitioner starting Jan. 11.



“She brings forth many qualifications and services to the region,” reads a statement issued by the clinic.



“Working in the Northwest Territories remotely, she brings forth a wide array of knowledge and experience.”



To name a few services Barker will be providing include prescriptions, driver’s medicals, WCB management, chronic disease management [hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, etc.], ordering of diagnostic and laboratory tests and referrals, if needed.



Falher Medical Clinic will be open Jan. 4 for patients to call and set up appointments. Please call [780] 837-2275.