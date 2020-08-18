McLennan RCMP make arrests for property thefts and possession of methamphetamine

SPN Staff

McLennan RCMP received a call from a rural property representative who found two males in the act of stealing batteries, copper wire, and inverters used to operate the solar power system at an isolated farm yard.



Local residents were able to maintain continuity of the suspects and vehicle. The vehicle travelled through multiple standing crops, causing damage to the crops. The vehicle was dumped near a river valley and the suspects ran off.



RCMP attended, and recovered from the vehicle was over three ounces of methamphetamine, brass knuckles, stolen property linked to a break and enter in the Peace River region along with items from the break and enter at the rural property.



Richard Benson (40) of Falher, Alta. and Brett Laramore (36) of Peace River have been charged with break and enter, 5 counts of mischief, theft over five thousand dollars, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.



Benson and Laramore have been released from custody with conditions. Their next court appearance is scheduled for September 3, 2020.



“Because of the commitment to their community, collaboration and willingness to help neighbours, local residents assisted in locating and the apprehension of the individuals says Corporal Allan Paterson of the McLennan RCMP. “Property owners being diligent and working in partnership with