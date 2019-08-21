McLennan RCMP charge two after break and enter

On Aug. 12, 2019 at approximately 3:00 p.m., McLennan RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress at a residence in the Tangent area.



The owner of the residence arrived home and three suspects quickly fled the area in a car. Police responded in the area and with assistance of local community members, Smoky of MD Fire Department and a civilian helicopter pilot, the three suspects were arrested.



Colton Breuer (27) of Whitelaw and Jesse Paquin (42) of Grande Prairie were charged with possession of stolen property, break and enter, obstruction and several breach of conditions. An adult female that was also arrested was released without charges. Further investigation revealed the car being driven, was previously reported stolen out of Grande Prairie.



Breuer was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and Paquin was released. Both accused will be appearing in Falher Provincial Court on Sept. 5, 2019.



McLennan RCMP would like to thank the members of the community, the Smoky River Fire Department and the helicopter pilot who assisted police in apprehending the suspects.