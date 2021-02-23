McLennan ponders green program

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A little more time is needed for McLennan town council to decide on hiring an energy program manager.



At its meeting Feb. 8, council heard from Diane Chiasson, northwest director of Rural Development and Entrepreneurship for the conseil de developement econo- mique de l’alberta.



Chiasson told council they could apply for the same grant that the Town of Falher, Village of Donnelly and M.D. of Smoky River are utilizing after after applying successfully for the regional municipal energy manager program under the Alberta-based Municipal Climate Change Action Centre [MCCAC].



“The grant will give you an opportunity to save money on energy costs,” Chiasson told council.



To be successful in their application, she added council had to submit an energy management plan, which outlines the Town’s goals to reduce energy and gas emissions.



Then, she said, there were a multitude of green energy grants council could apply for to reach their goals.



Emily Phihal, the energy program manager hired by the other municipalities, would create energy saving programs and apply for the grants.



“If you don’t have a plan or incentive, it’s hard to get a grant,” said Chiasson.



The grant pays 80 per cent of the manager’s salary for up to two years leaving little cost to the municipality.