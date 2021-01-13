McLennan chamber considers amalgamation

Richard Froese

South Peace News

McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce is eager to move forward in 2021 which could bring a renewed regional vision.



The future of the chamber will be discussed at the annual general meeting Feb. 24 at the Town of McLennan council chambers at 7 p.m.



The future could include plans to form a regional chamber of commerce, says Daniel Labrecque, president of the McLennan chamber for five years.



“We, as a McLennan chamber, have talked about amalgamation,” Labrecque says.



“The AGM is pivotal to keep the chamber going or shutting it down unless we get more and new people willing to serve on the board.”



He says an official regional chamber would benefit the whole region.



“We have to work together as a region and look at the bigger picture to attract and improve businesses in the region,” he says.



“A chamber in a small town doesn’t have as much power as a regional chamber of commerce.”



He says about four years ago, the McLennan chamber talked about forming a regional chamber when the Falher and Area Chamber of Commerce was inactive.



However, the Falher chamber was resurrected and incorporated as the Smoky River Regional Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 30, 2017.



A chamber of commerce is a valuable network of businesses that support and promote each other and the community and bring in outside information and businesses, Labrecque says.



The COVID-19 pandemic is not a factor in the McLennan chamber having just one meeting in 2020, held in October, he says.



“It was just that we didn’t have enough committed people to lead a chamber,” he says.



“Smoky River is a region where people work well in practical hands-on projects and desire to see the region prosper and grow.”



Labrecque sees the Smoky River region as a land of opportunity.



He wants to see entrepreneurs start new businesses in the Smoky River region.



Amalgamating chambers of commerce in McLennan and Falher have been discussed and presented at various times over the past 15 years.



For more information on the McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce, contact Labrecque by phone at (780) 625-8707 or e-mail to admin@mclennan chamber.com.