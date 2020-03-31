McLennan byelection may be postponed

Terry Calliou

Margaret Jacob

Tammy Stout

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A byelection in the Town of McLennan in mid-April to fill a vacant councillor seat may likely be postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic.



McLennan voters were scheduled to go to the polls April 20.



“Two weeks prior to the date, we will know,” says returning officer and CAO Lorraine Willier, who spoke with South Peace News on March 24.



“We have to wait closer to the scheduled date to make a decision.”



She consulted with Municipal Affairs on March 24 to inquire about the situation, governed by the Local Authorities Election Act.



“The minister will need to change the date,” Willier says.



Kaycee Madu is the municipal affairs minister.



Three candidates are set for the ballot at this time.



Terry Calliou, former councillor Margaret Jacob and former town CAO Tammy Stout are running for the seat.



A brighter future for McLennan is the main vision for the three candidates.