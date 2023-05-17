May 17 at 9 a.m. – Three wildfires five km from Smith, not threatening the community; one Nipisi wildfire extinguished

This article was updated on May 17 at 9 a.m. . We will continue to monitor the situation, if things change updates will happen throughout the weekend. Otherwise, this article will be updated on Friday, May 19 around 4:30 p.m.

In the meantime, the most up to day wildfire information is on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard. The Town of Slave Lake will be doing wildfire updates at 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through its Voyent Alert system, its Facebook page, and the older email alert system. People can register for Voyent Alert by clicking here. People can received emails, texts, or download an app. The M.D. of Lesser Slave River has Wildfire Status updates on its website, to go to these click here. Road closures are available at 511 Alberta. A list of active wildfire evacuations and alerts are here. Once a day when the wildfire danger is high, very high, or extreme, Alberta Wildfire publishes Slave Lake Forest Area updates at https://srd.web.alberta.ca/slave-lake-area-update. For Peace River Forest Area updates go to https://srd.web.alberta.ca/peace-river-area-update.

by Pearl Lorentzen Lakeside Leader / Smoky River Express / South Peace News

One of the Nipisi Wildfires (SWF059) was extinguished on May 16. However, three new small wildfires started five kilometres from Smith. The Smith wildfires were not moving toward the community.

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, the Slave Lake Forest Area had 11 wildfires burning out of control, says a Slave Lake Wildfire Update. By May 17 at 9 a.m., the number was down to 10 out of control wildfires. There were also three being held. The most up-to-date wildfire information is on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard, which is automatically updated as information is obtained by Alberta Wildfire.

Smoke

Smoke in Slave Lake the evening of May 15 was from Slave Lake Wildfire 057, which was over 30 km from the Town of Slave Lake. Due to the numerous wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia, smoky conditions will persist. Visit www.firesmoke.ca to see where the smoke is coming from and to view wildfires on a map, download theAB Wildfire App or visit theAlberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

Wildfires of note – fire sizes as of May 17 9 a.m.

Smith wildfires

Firefighters with helicopters are working on three new wildfires (SWF085, SWF086 and SWF087) located approximately five kilometres west of Smith. These wildfires are classified as burning out of control and range in size from two to nine hectares (ha). Winds are currently from the north and the wildfires were not spreading towards Smith as of May 16 at 9 p.m.

These wildfires were along the railway tracks. The cause was under investigation. The closest wildfire to Smith at five km, was two hectares as of as of May 17 at 9 a.m. SWF085 was three hectares. SWF087 was nine ha. It started near a bend in the Salteaux river, north of the train tracks.

Grizzly complex – SWF063, SWF057, and SWF064

The Grizzly complex has three wildfires started by lightning on May 4.

SWF063 started in the Swan Hills. Originally it grew northwest and stopped moving about seven km south of High Prairie. It has been seven km south of High Prairie since May 7.

The morning of May 16 it was about 25 km from Swan Hills. On May 16, it grew southeast toward Swan Hills, which was evacuated starting at 3 p.m. on May 16. As of May 16 at 4:45 p.m., it was an estimated 69,074 hectares (ha). This growth was away from High Prairie and Sucker Creek, but toward Swan Hills.

As of May 16 at 9 p.m., the Slave Lake Wildfire Update says, “SWF-063 located approximately seven kilometers south of High Prairie and approximately 16 kilometres northwest of Swan Hills is classified as burning out of control and has burned an estimated 69,074 hectares.

“Due to winds from the northwest, the wildfire did experience some growth to the southeast. In the late afternoon, smoke suppressed the fire intensity. Firefighters are assessing ignition opportunities to create fire guards. Firefighters continued to work in areas around and within the East Prairie Metis Settlement and on the north side of the wildfire in the rural areas near the community of High Prairie.”

Active evacuations connected with this wildfire are East Prairie Metis Settlement, parts of Big Lakes County, and Swan Hills. Sucker Creek First Nation was on a one-hour evacuation alert. People are to prepare to evacuate within one-hour if the order is given. The blanket Big Lakes County four-hour alert was cancelled on May 16.

SWF057 was about 26 km south of Kinuso and over 30 km southwest of the Town of Slave Lake. It started in the Grizzly Ridge Wildland Park and got close to Hwy. 33 south of Hwy. 2. As of May 17 at 9 a.m., it was an estimated 8,136 ha, and not threatening any communities.

On May 16, the wildfire update says, “There was increased fire activity today on the south side of the wildfire due to the strong and gusty winds from the northwest. The growth was not significant.”

SWF064 was not near any communities. It was 40 km northwest of the Town of Swan Hills on the other side of SWF063. As of May 17 at 9 a.m., it was 22,220 ha and appeared to be growing north toward SWF063. It was not near any communities.

The wildfire update says, “Smoky conditions prevented firefighters from observing the wildfire today and all firefighting efforts were focused on SWF063 and SWF057. There are two heavy equipment groups working on this wildfire.”

Nipisi complex – SWF060

Nipisi complex has two wildfires started by lightning on May 4.

SWF060 was 2.3 km east of the border of Whitefish Lake First Nation. It was around 35,000 ha.

The May 16 9 p.m. wildfire update says, “The southwest end of the wildfire closest to the Whitefish Lake First Nation Community border continued to hold and firefighters have sprinkler lines set up along the community FireSmart fire guard located north of the community. SWF059 and SWF060 have joined at the north end.”

SWF059 was further away at 23 km northeast of Whitefish, which was the closest community. It was 1,036 ha. This wildfire was extinguished on May 16.

Not official part of the complex, but north of these wildfires in the bush – SWF083 started on May 15 by lightning. It was out of control and an estimated 10 ha. It was southeast of Muskwa Lake, not close to any communities.

SWF083 located on the east side of Muskwa Lake started yesterday afternoon. Airtankers laid retardant around the entire wildfire and firefighters with helicopters are working on hotspots.The wildfire is classified as burning out of control however has not spread past 10 hectares.

Chipewyan Lake – Slave Lake Forest Area

Lightning started SWF081 on May 14. Fire fighters first responded at around noon.

The afternoon of May 14 the M.D. of Opportunity put Chipewyan Lake on one-hour evacuation alert. An evacuation order was issue on May 14 at 9:30 p.m.

The M.D. sent up buses ahead of time, says Chad Tullis Opportunity CAO. They everyone, which was 34 homes. Some people are staying in hotels in Wabasca and others are at the Lakeview Sports Complex. The M.D. is providing meals and other supports.

As of May 15, it was six km north of Chipewyan Lake and was 1,355 ha. By May 17 at 9 a.m., it grew to around 8,500 ha.

Kimiwan complex – Peace River Forest Area

May 16 at 5 p.m. from the Peace River Wildfire Update – The Kimiwan Complex Wildfire PCX001 (SWF068 and PWF038) – SWF068 is classified as Out of Control (OC). Strong gusting wends yesterday evening and overnight resulted in this wildfire’s growth south and east by about 26,000 ha. It is estimated to be approximately 90,000 ha in size. Peavine Metis Settlement is under a mandatory evacuation notice due to the fire’s activity on the southwest flank. The wildfire’s north perimeter is approximately 38 kilometers south of Cadotte Lake and 39 kilometers south of Little Buffalo.

PWF038 also started on May 5 and the cause is under investigation. It is in the area the area north of Peace River. It is located approximately 17 km northeast of Three Creeks and 20 km southwest of Simon Lake. As of May 16 at 5 p.m., PWF038 was approximately 6,207 ha. It has remained relatively stable, with wildland firefighters patrolling and putting out hotspots to maintain containment lines.

For more information on this wildfire go to https://srd.web.alberta.ca/peace-river-area-update

Long Lake wildfire – High Level Forest Area

On May 15, the Long Lake fire High Level Wildfire 036 (HWF036) moved northeast 10 km toward Chateh in Dene Tha’ First Nation. At 9 a.m. it was 22 km from the community, by 7 p.m. it was 12 km. Firefighters were starting structural protection in Chateh.

As of May 16 at 7 p.m., it was an estimated 96,387 ha.

The High Level Wildfire Update on May 16 at 7 p.m. says, “The peak burning period for wildfires occurs in the early afternoon. Fire activity tends to slow down in the morning and late evenings when temperatures are cooler and humidity levels higher. Like yesterday afternoon, the wildfire was much more active in the heat of the day, and the wildfire spread significantly SE. The wildfire still remains burning away from the Community of Chateh moving in a S/SE direction. The wildfire also spread passed the Silvertip camp, however the dozer guard protection and the sprinkler systems in place provided protection to the structures on site. Additional fire spread occurred towards infrastructure South of the Town of Rainbow Lake. Operations continued to use Rotary Wing with buckets to suppress the fire in this area.”

Ongoing evacuations

Alberta Wildfire communicates throughout the day with community governments. Community governments then issue evacuation alerts and orders. So far this wildfires season, Slave Lake Forest Area communities have had time to issue an evacuation alert for people to get ready before issuing an order. Not all alerts have resulted in an evacuation order.

Swan Hills

On May 16 at 3 p.m., the Town of Swan Hills issued an evacuation order. Swan Hills evacuees are to go to Barrhead. This followed an evacuation alert for people to prepare for possible evacuation. People who need help evacuating should call 780-333-4477 extension 8.

The evacuation is because of Slave Lake Wildfire 063 (SWF063), which when the initial alert was issued was 24 km northwest of Swan Hills.

As of May 15 in the evening, SWF063 was seven km southeast of High Prairie and 24 km northwest of Swan Hills. It burnt through East Prairie, caused the Big Lakes evacuation and the Sucker Creek alert.

Dene Tha’

The Dene Tha’ were evacuated because of the Long Lake wildfire – High Level Wildfire 036 (HWF036). As of May 14 at 7 p.m., it was out of control and estimated at 78,400 ha. It was 23 km from Chateh in Dene Tha’. On May 6, Rainbow Lake was evacuated. HWF036 surrounded Rainbow Lake, but hadn’t burnt any structures.

A May 14 High Level Wildfire Update says, “With the extreme fire behaviour yesterday, the wildfire spread significantly north, northwest and east.”

Chipewyan Lake

The Chipewyan Lake evacuation was caused by Slave Lake Forest Area Wildfire 081 (SWF081). It was started by lightning on May 14 north of the Lake. The community of Chip Lake is on the southwest shore of the lake. As of May 15, SWF081 was out of control, estimated at 1,260 ha.

Peavine Métis Settlement

On May 14 mid-morning, Peavine Metis Settlement was evacuated to Falher and Grouard.

Falher FCSS figures there are about 60 to 100 people from Peavine in Falher, living in campers or with friends and family.

For some reason, neither the earlier East Prairie Metis Settlement or Peavine Metis Settlement evacuations are on the Alberta Emergency Alert. All other evacuations are on that system.

East Prairie Metis Settlement

As of May 15, East Prairie Metis Settlement remains evacuated to High Prairie. They were evacuated on May 5.

Big Lakes County

On May 14 at 4:23 p.m., Big Lakes County ordered the evacuation of residents south of Township Road 740, west of Range Road 152, east of Range Road 162 and north of Township Road 730. A fire southeast of the Town of High Prairie is moving northeast. If you are in the affected area you must evacuate immediately.

Evacuation alerts

Sucker Creek First Nation was on a one-hour evacuation alert, which means people living the areas are to be ready to evacuate. The Big Lakes evacuation was because of SWF063 between High Prairie and the Town of Swan Hills.

Volunteer to help evacuees:

As the wildfire season progresses, Slave Lake may host evacuees again. The Town of Slave Lake asks that anyone who is looking to volunteer to help with evacuees to send an email to volunteers@slavelake.ca and a Volunteer Coordinator will contact you or sign up here.

Fire ban and OHV restriction

As of May 5 and ongoing, both Slave Lake Forest Area and the Town of Slave Lake have a fire ban, including an OHV restriction. Under this fire ban:

All existing Fire Permits are suspended (or cancelled)

No new Fire Permits will be issued

Prohibited:

All outdoor wood fires are banned, including wood campfires on public lands, wood campfires on private land and provincial campgrounds

Backyard firepits

BBQ charcoal briquettes

The use of fireworks and exploding targets

The recreational use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) on public lands, including designated OHV trails

Allowed: