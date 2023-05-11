May 11 – Noon – Fire updates

The most up to day wildfire information is on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard. The Town of Slave Lake will be doing wildfire updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. through its Voyent Alert system, its Facebook page, and the older email alert system. People can register for Voyent Alert by clicking here. People can received emails, texts, or download an app. The M.D. of Lesser Slave River has Wildfire Status updates on its website, to go to these click here. Road closures are available at 511 Alberta. A list of active wildfire evacuations and alerts are here. Once a day when the wildfire danger is high, very high, or extreme, Alberta Wildfire publishes Slave Lake Forest Area updates at https://srd.web.alberta.ca/slave-lake-area-update.

The wildfire situation in the Slave Lake Forest Area as of May 7 at 5:30 p.m. courtesy of Alberta Wildfire. Alberta Wildfire Slave Lake Forest Area update at https://srd.web.alberta.ca/slave-lake-area-update.

As of May 11 at 11 a.m., Slave Lake wildfire danger at very high. Fire ban and OHV restiction remain in effect. There were two new wildfires yesterday. Firefighters with a helicopter responded to and contained a 0.03 hectare wildfire. it is under control and was caused by lightning.

None of these wildfires were close to Slave Lake. As of May 10, East Prairie Métis Settlement and Whitefish Lake First Nation were still evacuated. Hwy. 33 from Hwy. 2 to Swan Hills was down to 50 km speed limit because of smoke. This could change, so people should check 511 before travelling.

A May 11 11:30 a.m. update from Alberta Wildfire on the Slave Lake Forest Area says, “Last night, the local fire department responded on our behalf to a holdover fire. It was quickly contained. Wildland firefighters will be on the way this morning to assess and document the wildfire.”

As of May 11 at 11:45 a.m., Slave Lake Forest Area had seven out of control wildfires, five under control wildfires and one being held. The closest large wildfire to Slave Lake was SFW057, which was 35 km away. The most up to day wildfire information is on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

Slave Lake continues to host evacuees from Atikameg and Whitefish River in Whitefish Lake First Nation.

As of May 11, they will likely be in town until at least Monday to Tuesday of next week, says Jason Swanson, Town of Slave Lake director of economic development and communications.

Since January 1, 2023, in the Slave Lake Forest Area, there have been 73 wildfires which have burned 158,036.07 hectares. Since January 1, 2023, in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta, there have been 426 wildfires which burned 443,024.48 hectares.

For today, temperatures are expected to 21 -23 degrees and winds will be from the southeast 15 kilometres per hour. There is a high risk of lightning in the the afternoon.

Unless otherwise indicated the information below is from Alberta Wildfire Slave Lake Wildfire Update from May 10 at 12:30 p.m.

Wildfires of note:

Yesterday afternoon, firefighters reported an increase in fire activity on SWF059, SWF060 and SWF63. Aircraft and firefighters quickly responded and actioned the flare ups.

Grizzly Complex–SWF063, SWF064, and SWF057

SWF063 located approximately seven kilometres south of High Prairie is classified as burning out of control and has burned an estimated 69,074 hectares.

The wildfire did experience some fire activity on the south end of the wildfire, airtankers and helicopters with buckets responded and were able to lessen the fire activity.

Firefighters with nodwells worked on hotspots in around the East Prairie Metis Settlement and on the north end of the wildfire at range road 170A and highway 749. Heavy equipment continues to build fire guard around the east side of the wildfire and helicopters continue to hit hotspots with buckets.

There are 22 firefighters, four heavy equipment groups and five helicopters working on the wildfire.

SWF057 located over 30 kilometres southwest of the Town of Slave Lake is classified as out of control and has burned an estimated 8,337 hectares.

Yesterday afternoon, an isolated shower passed over and about 5-6 millimeters of rain fell on the wildfire reducing the fire intensity to ground fire smouldering with some open flame.

Heavy equipment continues to build fire guard along west to south side of the wildfire and firefighters continue to secure the guard by extinguishing the wildfire’s perimeter while helicopters are bucketing on flare ups.

There are ten firefighters, three equipment groups and eight helicopters working on the wildfire.

A 200 person camp is being assembled to support the Grizzly complex and an incident team will be arriving in Slave Lake today.

SWF064 located over 40 kilometres northwest of Swan Hills is classified as out of control and has burned approximately 22,389 hectares. A heavy equipment group arrived yesterday is working to build fire guard around the wildfire.

May 11 – the three Grizzly Ridge wildfires. The largest was seven km from High Prairie. It burnt through East Prairie Métis Settlement and part of Big Lakes County. East Prairie was evacuated on May 5 and as of May 11 remained evacuated.

Nipisi Complex-SWF059,SWF060

SWF060 caused the evacuation of Atikameg and Whitefish River, which are communities within Whitefish Lake First Nation on May 5. As of May 11, these evacuees were still in Slave Lake.

SW060 located 2.3 kilometres east of the border of the Whitefish Lake First Nation is classified as burning out of control and has burned approximately 17,286 hectares.

The southwest end of the wildfire closest to the Whitefish Lake First Nation Community border did not experience any increase in fire activity yesterday. Some growth did occur on the northeast end and airtankers and helicopters with buckets responded.

Firefighters have set up two sprinkler lines along the community FireSmart fire guard located north of the community.

Helicopters continue to bucket on hotspots on the entire wildfire. Firefighters continue to extinguish the edge of the wildfire on the south end.

Heavy equipment will start building fire guard around SWF059 which is located northeast of SWF060.

SWF059 located over 24 kilometres northeast of the White Fish Lake First Nation border is classified as burning out of control and has burned approximately 1,212 hectares. The wildfire did experience some growth on the south end yesterday afternoon. Firefighters with aircraft were able to reduced the spread.

There are 54 firefighters, four heavy equipment groups and eight helicopters working on the wildfire.

Wildfire operations for SWF068 located approximately 9 kilometres northwest of Peavine Metis Settlement has been transferred over to the Peace River Forest Area. For information on this wildfire visit the Peace River Wildfire Update.

The Nipisi Wildfires as of May 11. The community to the left, Whitefish Lake First Nation was evacuated on May 5. As of May 11, they were evacuated. They are currently in Slave Lake.

Evacuees in Slave Lake

Slave Lake is hosting evacuees from Atikameg and Whitefish River.

As of the evening of May 7, Slave Lake had hosted around 600 wildfire evacuees, says Town of Slave Lake Mayor Frankie Ward in an update. They will be in Slave Lake for a few more days, as the power is off in their community.

The Slave Lake Native Friendship Centre runs the local food bank and a second hand store. It has opened its doors to helping the Atikameg and Whitefish River evacuees with food, clothing, and other support.

As of May 10 at 8 a.m., it had 196 applications, which helped 544 people, the following Atikameg and Whitefish River evacuees.

The social media post also says, “With some of the roads opening for the Whitefish and area opening, we started getting new evacuees late yesterday not sure how this will all work out as we help these families. The evacuees are now coming for second round of food security as this has gone on longer than expected and we will continue to provide for their needs.”

The Friendship Centre has done this work with support from volunteers and local businesses. The Town of Slave Lake is providing housing and other support for the evacuees.

Donations to help evacuees

The Slave Lake Native Friendship Centre made the following social media post on May 10.

We are still in need of donations as we are still receiving evacuee intakes and applications for support. Donations can be dropped off directly at the slave lake native friendship centre. We are so thankful and appreciative of all of the support the community is providing in such a time of need.

food oriented items :

all kinds and flavours of juice boxes

pudding cups

fruit cups

cheese and cracker packs

any snack food items for children and adults (fruit snacks, granola bars, rice krispy squares, nutrigrain bars, bear paws)

whole fruit (bananas, apples, oranges)

noodles (all brands and flavours, chicken and beef mostly)

cans of soup, canned goods to be made in microwave

cereal products, instant porridge (easy breakfast meal products as most do not have a fridge or microwave)

ensure and meal replacement items were requested for elders

water bottle cases

lunch meats, canned meats, bread, butter (easy to make lunch and dinner options)

Personal hygiene needs :

Personal hygiene needs : hair brushes, combs, hair ties and all other hair essentials. (unisex and all age products are needed)

shampoo and conditioner (unisex, and all ages are needed)

body wash (unisex, and all ages are needed) three in ones are great or two in ones

lotion (all different kinds are needed)

women’s and mens deodorant

women’s hygiene products (tampons, pads)

shaving cream and razors (unisex)

toothbrushes and tooth paste (all different kinds are needed)

chapsticks

kids toys and activities to keep the children occupied are appreciated as we are giving them out as children come in. All baby | infant | toddler supplies is still needed. Mostly formula of all brands, distilled water for powder, lotion and body wash, baby foods, bottles, soothers, diaper rash cream.

We are still taking clothing donations as well for the evacuees to access here at the Slave Lake Native Friendship Centre.

Thank you to everyone donating, providing a helping hand with volunteering, the support and love does not go in noticed. Thank you again community of slave lake.

we could not do this without the help of the generous community members and volunteers.

Volunteer to help evacuees:

The afternoon of May 5, evacuees from Whitefish Lake First Nation and Atikameg came to Slave Lake, because wildfires. They will remain until power has returned to their community. Slave Lake is also ready to house more evacuees should that be necessary.

The Town of Slave Lake asks that anyone who is looking to volunteer to help with evacuees to send an email to volunteers@slavelake.ca and a Volunteer Coordinator will contact you or sign up here.

Fire ban and OHV restriction

As of May 5 and ongoing, both Slave Lake Forest Area and the Town of Slave Lake have a fire ban, including an OHV restriction. Under this fire ban:

All existing Fire Permits are suspended (or cancelled)

No new Fire Permits will be issued

Prohibited:

All outdoor wood fires are banned, including wood campfires on public lands, wood campfires on private land and provincial campgrounds

Backyard firepits

BBQ charcoal briquettes

The use of fireworks and exploding targets

The recreational use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) on public lands, including designated OHV trails

Allowed: