Mask bylaw in effect for High Prairie

It’s time for the citizens of High Prairie to put the mask back on!

The Town of High Prairie passed a mandatory bylaw on November 10, 2020, stating that citizens will be required to wear a mask if COVID-19 cases in the Big Lakes County region reported by Alberta Health Services reaches 15.

On August 17, 2021, that number was 15 which activated the bylaw.

On December 8, 2020, an amendment to the bylaw requires the bylaw to be in effect unless the numbers go below 15 cases for 15 consecutive days.

On July 27, 2021, Council chose to keep the bylaw in effect.

Failure to comply to the bylaw could result in a fine. For details about the bylaw click here.