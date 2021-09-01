Man, woman face kidnapping charges

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man and woman are facing serious charges after an arrest by McLennan RCMP Aug. 23.



Cpl. Teri-Ann Bakker, Alberta RCMP Media Group, says in a news release the arrest was made after police received a call at about 11:30 a.m. while on patrol.



“[Police] observed some suspicious vehicles on Highway 49 and Range Road 24,” she says.



“RCMP quickly connected one vehicle as being involved in recent crimes in the area



“Mukhtar Ali and Samantha [Linnea] Camber were both arrested on scene for possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants were executed.”



However, further investigation led to additional charges that allegedly had recently occurred in the McLennan RCMP jurisdiction.



Ali, 23, of Nampa, and Camber, 22, of Girouxville, both face charges of kidnapping while using a firearm with intent for the victim to be confined against his/her will, using a restricted firearm to commit robbery, using violence to steal a firearm, uttering threats, and possession of stolen property.



Ali faces additional charges of possession of firearms while prohibited and possession of suspected methamphetamine.



Camber faces an additional charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking suspected methamphetamine.



Ali was remanded in custody following a judicial hearing. He appeared in provincial court Aug. 25 in Fairview on the current charges and 16 others.



Camber was also remanded in custody following a judicial hearing and also appeared Aug. 25 in the same Fairview courtroom. She faces 10 criminal charges in all.



The investigation continues.



McLennan RCMP encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity. Reports tell police where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future.



If you see a crime, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].