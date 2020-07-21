Man succumbs to injuries

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A 42-year-old man from the Peace region has died as a result of injuries after police responded to a report of an unconscious male outside an apartment building.



Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says on July 16 at 4:40 p.m., Peace Regional RCMP and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious male outside of an apartment building in the area of 101 Street and 101 Avenue in Peace River.



“RCMP and EMS provided care to an injured male who succumbed to his injuries on scene,” she says.



Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation and is being assisted by RCMP Forensic Identification Services.



An autopsy of the man is scheduled for July 21, at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



“It is not believed that the public is at risk as a result of this incident,” says Fontaine.



Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are asking anyone who has any information relating to this event to contact the Peace Regional RCMP at [780] 624-6611, or your local police.



If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].