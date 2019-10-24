Man jailed for role in Reno murder

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

A Grande Prairie man has been given life in prison for the murder of Lawrence Robert Butt.



Butt, also known as Lawrence Villeneuve, lived in Peace River. His remains were found in a burned out holiday trailer on Reno Road south of Nampa on May 17, 2017.



Earlier this month Blake Murphy pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in Peace River court. He was given a life sentence without parole for 10 years, and a lifetime firearms ban.



Two other people have already been sentenced for their involvement in the murder.



Lucas Lloyd Lund- strom, also of Peace River, pleaded guilty to an accessory to murder charge in December. He was given one day in jail. A charge of indignity to a body was withdrawn.



Bonnie Lynne Cassel- ton, also of Peace River, was charged with indignity to a body and accessory after the fact to murder. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail in August 2017, and was released after serving her time.



In April, more charges were laid against two other people who still have court dates coming up. Paige Eileen Burkenshaw, of Grande Prairie, is facing charges including manslaughter with a firearm and robbery with a firearm, and will appear in court in January.



Kyle Dudbroy-Clement, of Peace River, was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a body, but has since been charged with manslaughter with a Firearm, robbery with a firearm, and break and enter. He will appear in court next June.