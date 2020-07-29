Man faces murder rap

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peace River man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of another area man July 16.



Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater, RCMP Media Relations Group, says on July 17 Alberta RCMP Major Crime’s investigation into the suspicious death of a 42-year-old male from the Peace region has resulted in an arrest and single charge.



Daniel Sawan, 35, was charged and remanded into custody before appearing in court July 20. He then reserved plea.



On the day of the alleged murder, police responded to a report of an unconscious male outside an apartment building, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



“RCMP and EMS provided care to an injured male who succumbed to his injuries on scene,” she says.