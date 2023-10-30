Man dies after being struck by vehicle

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man died Oct. 15 near the Tolko intersection west of High Prairie after being struck by a vehicle.

High Prairie RCMP Sgt. Jason Barber says Daniel Joseph Decet, 60, of no fixed address, died at the scene at Range Road 180 and Highway 2.

Barber says police were called at 10:22 p.m. and upon arrival found an unresponsive male in the north ditch. EMS later confirmed the man had died at the scene.

The investigation continues although no charges are pending at this time.

Barber says in cases like these police await the collision analyst’s report and the medical examiner’s report before making a final determination relating to possible charges in the incident.