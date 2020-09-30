Man charged in PR murder out on bail

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

A Peace River man charged with the murder of Jennifer Donovan has been released on $50,000 bail, according to friends and family members of Donovan who attended his latest court dates.



Victorine Donovan, also known as Jennifer, was found in the early hours of Oct. 8, 2019, when RCMP and EMS were called out to a report of an injured person in the area of 77 Avenue between 98 and 99 Streets in Peace River.



Donavan was deceased when police arrived and an autopsy determined she was murdered. She was 37 and is survived by her three children.



Peace River residents gathered for a large candlelit vigil in her memory.



On Jan. 30 Mathew Ian Blachford was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.



Sisters in Spirit organizer Wendy Goulet says Blachford was described as a former cadet who was an “upstanding citizen” at the bail hearing. She says a community impact statement is being prepared for his next scheduled court appearance and has invited people to contribute.



A preliminary hearing is set for March 17, 2021 in Peace River.