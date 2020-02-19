Man attempts escape from RCMP on railway

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Paddle Prairie man is in hot water with the law after trying to evade police by driving a stolen truck on a railway line.



On Feb. 12, at approximately 9 a.m., a pickup truck that had previously been reported stolen from the Manning area, was observed travelling southbound on Highway 35 by a member of the public.



Peace Regional RCMP encountered the vehicle, which turned off the highway and onto a township road near the hamlet of Dixonville, travelling at a high rate of speed past several residences before ultimately turning onto a set of railroad tracks and driving along the rail line, says Sgt. Dave Browne.



“Police resources from Peace Regional and Manning RCMP detachments contained the area and ultimately located the vehicle abandoned in a field, after it had apparently left the rail line and become stuck in the snow,” says Browne.



But the man did not give up.



“The footprints of an individual were tracked for several kilometres from the vehicle to a bush line, where one person was located and arrested without incident.”



Paddle Prairie resident Ivan Michael Loonskin, 31, is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance [methamphetamine], and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.



Loonskin has been remanded into custody pending a show cause hearing scheduled for Feb. 18 in Fort Vermilion provincial court from CCTV.