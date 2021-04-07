Man arrested after torching vehicle

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River RCMP have arrested a man on several charges including arson following a break and enter into a Peace River business March 23.



“Peace River RCMP responded to a break and enter into a business located on 101 Street in Peace River where a vehicle was stolen,” says Const. Chantelle Kelly, RCMP Media Relations.



“Shortly after, RCMP received a call of a suspicious vehicle in Brownvale, Alta. and police believed it was the stolen vehicle.”



With the assistance of the RCMP Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, police were able to identify the suspect.



The next day, a witness in Fairview, Alta. observed the suspect lighting a vehicle on fire and called police.



“It was determined to be the stolen vehicle from the break and enter in Peace River,” says Kelly.



The suspect fled on foot but with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP helicopter, Fairview RCMP and Peace River RCMP, he was located and arrested on a property in Fairview.



Malcolm Testawich, 37, of no fixed address, faces charges of arson, flight from police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.



Testawich was remanded into custody following a judicial interim release hearing and is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on April 14 to enter pleas on all charges.



If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Peace RCMP at [780] 624-6677.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800-222] 8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.- com of by using using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.