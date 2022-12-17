Making the rounds

Martine Carifelle, middle, was in High Prairie on Dec. 8 for a meet-and-greet as a candidate for the United Conservative Party for Lesser Slave Lake in the next provincial election which must be held on or before May 29, 2023. Left-right, are Leanne Meneice, Carifelle and Tom Stewart. Carifelle is seeking to replace current UCP MLA Pat Rehn. Carifelle served as Rehn’s constituency assistant for three-and-a-half years before she resigned in September.

