Making the rounds December 17, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Martine Carifelle, middle, was in High Prairie on Dec. 8 for a meet-and-greet as a candidate for the United Conservative Party for Lesser Slave Lake in the next provincial election which must be held on or before May 29, 2023. Left-right, are Leanne Meneice, Carifelle and Tom Stewart. Carifelle is seeking to replace current UCP MLA Pat Rehn. Carifelle served as Rehn's constituency assistant for three-and-a-half years before she resigned in September.