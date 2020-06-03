‘Make that to go!’

It is not uncommon to see wildlife in urban centres. A cow moose and her two calves took a stroll through Peace River’s west side May 28. Photo courtesy of Susan Smyth.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Peace River residents were bemused when a cow moose and her two calves were seen wandering around town on May 28.



The trio were spotted near Freson Bros. after previously being seen down Shaftesbury Trail.



The same Freson Bros. [formerly IGA] once had a bear wander in through the doors and eat baked goods in the bakery department, an event commemorated with a framed photo in the store.



Videos and photos of the moose were shared to several local Facebook groups.



According to the Government of Alberta website, the development of Alberta towns into wildlife habitat makes it easy for moose and other wildlife to wander into populated areas looking for food.



A cow moose protecting her young, may be easily provoked into an attack, and even if they appear calm, they should never be approached.