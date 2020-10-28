Major theft Donnelly’s top priority

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Village of Donnelly council has listed major theft as its top priority for local police to address.



The decision was reached at council’s Oct. 14 meeting after being asked to rate their top nine concerns in an Interim Alberta Police Advisory Survey.



Council decided to fill out the survey amongst all members of council, rather then delegate to an individual. Mayor Myrna Lanctot said it was important to let police know their concerns when given an opportunity.



“We want to make sure we have a voice in this,” she said.



Other priorities were:

Minor theft. Prolific offenders Impaired driving Family violence Crimes against persons Proactive policing Illegal drugs Traffic violations

Discussion also turned to the issue that all municipalities under 5,000 will soon be paying for policing.



“If you take the five municipalities [Donnelly, M.D. of Smoky River, Town of Falher, Town of McLennan and Village of Girouxville] and the money they’re taking, we should see boots on the ground,” said Lanctot.



“Boots on the ground” refers to more officers.



Lanctot told council that was what small towns and villages were promised at a meeting in Fairview some time ago.



“You’re taking more money from the small communities and sticking it in the cities,” she said.



Council noted, however, that current police service is not decreasing, but costing more.



“Which means again the taxpayer is being hit, which is frustrating,” said Lanctot.

The cost to Smoky River

Municipality Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4-5

M.D. of Smoky River $52,619 $78,985 $105,237 $157,969

Town of Falher $18,556 $27,854 $37,112 $55,708

Town of McLennan $13,735 $20,617 $27,470 $41,235