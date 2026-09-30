Mad Hatter’s Tea injects fun into serious subject

Down the rabbit hole and into a world of whimsy, area residents are invited to don their fanciest, most fun, and most outrageous attire for an afternoon of tea, treats, and talk about mental health at the upcoming Mad Hatter’s Tea.

The Mad Hatter’s Mental Health Tea will be held on Oct. 9 from 1-7 p.m. at the Marie Reine Cultural Centre and is hosted by About U and Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS).

“A Mad Hatter Mental Health Tea is a fun, Alice in Wonderland-themed community wellness event that combines a traditional tea party with opportunities to learn about and support mental well-being,” says Northern Sunrise County FCSS director Amber Houle.

“The purpose is to bring people together in a welcoming, non-judgmental environment where they can connect with mental health resources, participate in activities, and learn more about supports available in the region.”

Houle says the tea is an opportunity for people to explore the mental health services and resources available in the Peace Region in a creative way. She invites participants to move through the tunnel, participate in themed activities, gather resources, and collect keys along the way. She says once participants collect the magic number of keys, they will be able to enjoy an Alice in Wonderland themed tea experience.

“Each booth has their own unique activity to interact with, and when a participant interacts with the booth, they receive a key,” Houle explains.

“Participants must collect several keys before being able to attend the tea portion of the event. This encourages participants to pop by multiple booths,” she adds.

In the past, the tea has featured flamingo croquet, bean bag wellness toss, the book of answers, and other fun and interactive activities.

“This event creates a unique opportunity for community members to come together, build meaningful connections, and explore resources that support mental well-being,” Houle says.

“Through collaboration with mental health organizations and local service providers, the event fosters awareness, encourages help-seeking, and promotes a healthier, more connected community.”

Houle urges anyone interested in learning more about mental wellness, building connections, and discovering local supports and resources to attend.

She adds the tea portion of the event has been enjoyed by all ages, every age from infancy to seniors.

“Mental health conversations can sometimes feel intimidating,” Houle says.

“A light-hearted tea party setting helps people feel comfortable, relaxed, and more open to discussing wellness and available supports.”

There is no cost to attend, but Houle asks that participants pre-register. Interested attendees can register until the day of the event by calling or texting (780) 618-8618.

“Many people struggle to talk about mental health,” concludes Houle.

“This event helps make those conversations easier by creating a fun, welcoming atmosphere where people can learn, connect, and seek support without judgment.”

Participants are encouraged to go to the Mad Hatter’s Tea dressed up, with a themed prize available to win.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter