Looking for Fun in the Sun? Smoky River FCSS has the answer for you!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If you’re looking for fun activities to do with your children this summer, look no further than the Smoky River Family and Community Support Services’ Kids’ Fun in the Sun Program.

“Each week will consist of a group of children from the community meeting at a park and participating in the themed activity,” says FCSS summer student Victoria Dicks.

“We have a few art weeks, some game weeks, and some field trips that we are excited to offer,” she adds.

Dicks explains there are five communities that will hold a Fun in the Sun Day. Locations include Girouxville Park, Eaglesham School Park, Honey Capital Park in Falher, Parc Regalo in Donnelly, and Providence School Park in McLennan. Themed weeks will start on July 3 and will run until Aug. 18.

Unfortunately, FCSS was unable to receive adequate funding this year to hold its summer camps like they have done in previous years, but Dicks says they are trying to make sure there are still fun things for kids to do through the summer.

“We are trying our best to still provide activities for the children even though summer camps are not an option,” she says.

“We post mainly on Facebook on the Smoky River FCSS page, but we will also have July and August calendars for each week in our newsletter.”

Programs will be held for two hours, starting at 2 p.m. and running until 4 p.m.

“This is a great activity that happens once a week, where children can get outdoors and come do some activities that they may love or that they may want to try,” says Dicks.

“I think that is the best part of summer, getting outside and trying new activities and this program allows children to do just that,” she adds.

Dicks explains they will be doing crafts, playing games, doing team building activities, and a lot of other exciting activities with the children. She explains they will be finalizing plans in upcoming weeks, and timelines will be advertised on their Facebook page.

“This is a great way for families to get their children out in the community and meet new people,” she says.

“They are able to come to this program and learn about their creativity, leadership and teamwork throughout the different weeks.”

She asks that parents ensure to pre-register their child by phoning the FCSS office at (780) 837-2220.

“I would love to see pre-registration happen just so I know I have the right supplies for each community, but I will never turn away a child wanting to come and take part in a program,” Dicks says.

“This is why this programming is great because any child can come to little to no cost.”

Dicks asks that you make sure your child is prepared for the scheduled days by ensuring they have all the supplies they need. The list of required items will be listed on the Facebook page and will also be given to parents when they register their child. She explains the field trips will have a small cost, but families will be notified of costs prior to registering. All other programmed days will have no cost.