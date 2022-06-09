Library gets boost June 9, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Royal Purple Elks and High Prairie Elks both made substantial donations to the High Prairie Municipal Library last week. The Royal Purple Elks donated $500 for the annual Penny Carnival and $500 toward the library’s summer reading program. The Elks donated $500 for the summer reading program and $700 for the Penny Carnival. Above, Leading Knight Helen Henderson, centre left, presents a cheque to library staff. Left-right are library program coordinator Quincy Ballester-Quinlog, library summer reading program coordinator Kennedi Strebchuk, Henderson, and library manager Tracy Ireland. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email