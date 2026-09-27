Letter – Many people do not have access to websites

To the Editor:

The Peace River Energy Alliance (PREA) contracted, at great taxpayer expense, Summit PCG (Jake Pastore), a communications and planning specialist from Ontario, with experience in promoting the nuclear industry, to develop a POSITION PAPER titled “Building Social License For Nuclear Energy Development in Northwestern Alberta”.

On August 26th I sent letters to both County of Northern Lights and the Town of Manning (which were two of the eight municipalities which signed this paper supporting nuclear development in our area), asking that they please print the entire five page Position Paper in our local newspapers.

They have provided a link to it on their websites but many people do not have access to this type of technology so printing it in the newspaper would make it easily accessible to all residents.

When eight municipalities take it upon themselves to “position the Peace Region as Alberta’s model nuclear hub” perhaps the opinions of residents and taxpayers in said municipalities should be obtained first.

A concerned citizen’s group, Northern Action Alliance, has arranged for world-renowned nuclear physicist, M.V. Ramana, to visit our area and give presentations on the downside of nuclear development, in Manning on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Grimshaw, Wednesday, Oct 7th at their Legion Halls, beginning at 7 p.m.

This is your opportunity, as a citizen of the Peace area, to become more informed on ALL aspects of nuclear development, then lobby your municipality to have a voice in this proposed development.

Karen Gardecki

Manning, AB