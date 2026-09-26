Letter – Friendship Centre offers valuable community service

After watching the video of the Town of High Prairie council meeting Sept. 8, I am again feeling I need to speak out.

The deputy mayor had an interesting opinion, a part of his quote was, “They attract the vagrants and the homeless to the downtown core, and you can’t have a goal of supporting the Friendship Centre and a goal of supporting local business at the same time. Those two items are counter productive to one another. The Friendship Centre’s location hurts our ability to support businesses in the downtown core because of the people that the Friendship Centre attracts.”

Let’s take the first half of the first sentence, “vagrants and the homeless”. Yes, we have less fortunate people in our town. We also have wonderful organizations who try to help where they can. There is a church who at times provides lunch. There is the MITAA Centre which is funded to have a night shelter for five people. This includes a bed at night, pajamas so that the people can have their clothes washed and have a shower. Coffee and a sandwich when they arrive and when they leave in the morning. The Centre has made room for 10. Remember they are only funded for five.

Greg at the Hair House has given haircuts. That’s an important thing that can make a person feel better about themselves.

The Friendship Centre is there for them to go to during the cold winter days coffee and company.

What, deputy mayor, has the Town done to help the less fortunate? Have you offered up any ideas?

The next part of the sentence. Why can you not help the less fortunate and business? There are many businesses on that street. They aren’t closing down. Most are doing quite well. So, no, that excuse doesn’t work.

The last sentence, “. . . the people that the Friendship Centre attracts.”

Do you mean the Elders and seniors who meet there? The ones who attend for foot care. The ones who help teach Cree, Ribbon Skirt making, cultural events. Those people? Or do you mean the members who come to visit or take classes on beading and pottery, etc.? Maybe you mean the children not of the Indigenous culture but they are open-minded enough to want to learn about people in their community.

I’m very confused by your sentence. Please explain.

My question to you is, have you ever been to the Friendship Centre? Have you ever talked with the workers there? Have you researched the fact they have a whole new board. Have you been to a meeting to find out what they are really about?

If you have not done any of these things yourself since it was your comment, I worry for the town that they have a council member who is willing to make a decision without all the facts. Be brave, deputy mayor, step out of your comfort zone and find out something about the town you are supposed to represent. The wonderful people there will welcome the chance to show you around.

Brenda Coulombe,

High Prairie