Let’s sit down and have a serious discussion!

Peace River and area residents will be joining together to discuss suicide and its aftereffects at this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day gathering at Riverfront Park.

The event will be held on Sept. 10 and is a collaborative effort between the Town of Pece River, Peace River and Northern Sunrise Family and Community Services, Resource Centre for Suicide Prevention, Community Helpers Program, Recovery Alberta, and Aspenroad Resources.

“World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and cosponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO),” says Peace River FCSS director Tamara Brunham.

“Suicide is a very lonely epidemic. Talking about prevention is a step in the right direction.”

The event will offer the opportunity for people to check out 30 local agencies and businesses that offer life promoting services, mental health resources, and community supports. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

Included will be entertainment, speakers, a free meal, and prizes.

“This event is an uplifting, hope inducing, inspiring event and those who are considering attending should know that while suicide is serious, there is hope and we want to help people in different places find light in the darkness,” says Brunham.

“Everyone has mental health so this event is for everyone,” she adds.

Brunham urges everyone to attend to become informed of the resources in the community to help promote positive mental health and to help facilitate suicide prevention.

“Every person in their lifetime will be touched by the effects of suicide,” says Bruhmam.

“Fourteen people per 100,000 people will die in a year. This is an epidemic and we should talk about it and provide the resources to help people chose life.”

There will be close to 30 agencies, organizations and businesses at the event that offer life affirming support, activities, and wisdom.

“If you are contemplating suicide, reach out!” she exclaims.

“Call or text 988. If you are feeling safe and want to learn more about how to help yourself, come and meet those helping people in our community. You will find resources and people who care.”

Brunham concludes the event is a supportive gathering of people who understand suicide and the pain involved.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter