Lending a helping hand May 28, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Redrum Motorcycle Club Treaty 8 Chapter, Driftpile Cree Nation, and a women's motorcycle club called Red Spirit, is accepting donations for wildfire victims just west of the Driftpile Travel Centre on the reserve. Volunteers are working under the big tent set up in the parking lot. In the photo, left-right, are George Isadore, Ralph Collins, Glen Wabasca, Brenda Powder, Laurent Isadore, Gabe Isadore, Scott Courtorielle and Shakirah L'Hirondelle. Missing are Candace Chalifoux and Candace Awenose. The group started collecting donations May 10 and has delivered packages so far to High Prairie, Valleyview, and Edmonton, Next scheduled is High Level. Laurent Isadore says they will "set up as long as needs are met" and adds they decided to collect donations after seeing the need. "As Redrum we're warriors for the people," he added.