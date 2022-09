Several people from teens to seniors learned the skills of blacksmithing at a beginners’ class Aug. 24 in High Prairie at the Agriplex. Lesson organizer Joan Haggerty, of East Prairie, says 10 people were in the first group and nine in the second group. People travelled from the High Prairie region, East Prairie, Joussard, Kinuso Peace River, Athabasca and Boyle.

Tracy Tulloch, of Joussard, left, hammers away under the watchful eye of instructor Will Steed, of Beaumont, right.