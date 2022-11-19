Leader reporter recognized

A reporter at a sister newspaper of South Peace News was recently recognized for her fine work.

Slave Lake Lakeside Leader reporter Pearl Lorentzen was recognized for her work in the field of mental health. She is the recipient of the Alberta Division of the Canadian Mental Health’s Communication Award for 2021.

The announcement was in January but Lorentzen only became aware of the honour last week.

“I was nominated for what I’m involved in,” says Lorentzen.

“It’s a combination of my work here (as a news reporter) and my animator work.”

Lorentzen became aware of the community animator role through her work as a reporter. She completed the training and started officially in 2021. Since then, she has helped organize a volunteering and information event, talked to lots of people about mental health, organized a writer’s group, and other activities.

“Community engagement is a huge part,” says Lorentzen, who has used her role as a reporter to write both news stories and opinion pieces.

Apparently, the Rural Mental Health Network has been paying attention, because it nominated Lorentzen for the award.