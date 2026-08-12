Last Splash of Summer perfect way to end August

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is gearing up to help youth wrap up summer fun with its last major event of the season.

FCSS community programmer Tianna Todd says they have a day full of fun planned for children 12 and over, and they’re hoping they will have a full bus of youth ready to say goodbye to summer and hello to the new school year.

“Our Last Splash of Summer will be held on Aug. 21,” says Todd.

“We’re hosting a fun day at Winagami Lake for all youth ages 12 and up.”

Todd says the event is a great opportunity for youth to have fun with people their own age and to get a chance to wrap up summer with a whole lot of smiles and laughter.

“We will have a bus transporting the kids from the Falher Town Office and also Ecole Providence School in McLennan,” Todd explains.

“Our goal is to be leaving Falher Town Office at about 9 a.m.”

The excursion comes with a small fee to pay for the bus transportation and a lunch. Each child interested in participating in the day will have to pay $25.

“It’ll be a full day for kids to play and wander around the park while we hang out and soak in the sun,” exclaims Todd.

“Any child over the age of 12 that wants out of the house for the day one last time before back to school should get a hold of us and plan to come to Winagami.”

FCSS has a hotdog lunch planned for the kids, but youth will have the opportunity to choose their own activities to participate in. The FCSS team will bring games and other activities that the youth can do if they so choose.

“This is super important for our community because it provides engaging activities for the kiddos,” says Todd.

“These activities help kids engage with fellow youth and have them stretch their wings.”

For more information about the event or to register your child to participate, please phone (780) 837-2220.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter