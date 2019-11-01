Lakeshore Regional Police Service requests assistance locating missing person

Lakeshore Regional Police Service are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating Joslin GLADUE (17). She was last seen in Sucker Creek First Nation Alberta on October 29th 2019.

Joslin is Described as:

Dark brown hair / brown eyes

Approximately 5’6 in height

First Nations Female

There is concern for Joslin’s well-being. Police would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. Police are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to her whereabouts. Please contact the Lakeshore Regional Police Service at 587-749-0421 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).