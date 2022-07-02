Lakeshore police force expanding

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lakeshore Regional Police Service is getting five new officers thanks to the Alberta government.

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro made the announcement June 23. It is all part of hiring 15 new officers in three police service across Alberta. The others are at the Blood Tribe and Tsuut-ina in southern Alberta.

A news release from the Alberta government says federal government funding for hiring officers was frozen two years ago but the need was still evident. Funding for Indigenous police service is usually paid through the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program with the federal government paying 52 per cent and the provincial government 48 per cent. The provincial government decided to address the underfunding of First Nations police services with the hire, and added an additional $150,000 to address other short-term gaps.

“Every community in Alberta needs adequate policing resources to ensure the safety and security of residents is protected,” says Shandro.

“With this new funding for more officers, Alberta is stepping up to fill in the federal shortfall and work with our First Nations partners toward a safer province for everyone who calls this land home.”

Alberta’s three First Nation police forces serve seven First Nations and have 62 sworn police officers. Lakeshore Regional Police Service provides services at Driftpile Cree Nation, Kapawe’no First Nation, Sawridge First Nation, Sucker Creek First Nation, and Swan River First Nation.

The new officers will be phased into the three First Nations policing services over the next four years, says the Alberta government.