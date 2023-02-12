Lakeshore begins search for woman

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lakeshore Regional Police Service is looking for a missing woman after a missing person’s report was filed Feb. 3.

Marie Croswell was last seen or heard from Feb. 2, reports Const. B. Abraham and Sgt. A. Meltingtallow.

“A member of Driftpile Cree Nation, she may be heading to High Prairie, Slave Lake or Edmonton.”

Croswell is Indigenous, 5’3” tall with a medium build and grey shoulder length hair, She has green eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing blue turquois glasses, a blue and pink plaid fleece jacket, black pants, blank winter boots and carrying a Guess purse. She does not have dentures or hearing aids, and suffers from dementia.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking the public’s assistance in locating her.

Please contact (587) 749-0421 with any information.