Lakes clear of blue-green algae

Two lakes in the Peace and Valleyview regions have been cleared of blue-green algae warnings, according to a Nov. 2 Alberta Health Services news release.

Winagami Lake between High Prairie and McLennan and Sturgeon Lake west of Valleyview are two of the 28 lakes in the AHS North Zone that are cleared.

Recent weather has cooled lake and reservoir water temperatures to such an extent that cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) is no longer a health concern in the lakes that were previously under blue-green algae advisories.

As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water at any time.