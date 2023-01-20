Laboucan re-elected chief at Driftpile Cree Nation

Dwayne Laboucan returns for a fourth term as chief of Driftpile Cree Nation.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Voters at Driftpile Cree Nation have returned their chief for a fourth term.

Dwayne (Jiggs) Laboucan won the Dec. 19 election by over 100 votes over the second place candidate in a field of nine candidates. Laboucan received 294 votes of 754 cast. Hank Gary Giroux was a distant second with 181 votes.

Laboucan congratulated the elected members of council.

“I also want to thank the people for voting us in and we will do our best to keep doing good for Driftpile Cree Nation,” wrote Laboucan in an email.

Seven incumbent councillors were re-elected. In order of most votes they included Napoleon Collins, Caroline Isadore, Stanley Isadore, Derrick Laboucan, James Ward, Starr Sasakamoose and Yvonne Henry.

Defeated were Jonathan Giroux, who placed 15th, and Jonathan Giroux, 24th.