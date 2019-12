Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The Woodland Cree election for chief and council was held Nov. 18 and some new faces have been added to council.



Votes were taken at two locations: the Cadotte Lake school gym and at the Chateau Nova in Edmonton.



Early reports say about 500 people voted, or about 70 per cent of eligible voters.



Elected were Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom and councillors George Merrier, Frank Whitehead, Derek Auger, and Joseph Jr. Whitehead.