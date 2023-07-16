Kiwi cowboy competes at Spruce Point Park Rodeo

The Sixth Spruce Point Park Rodeo had an international flavour. One of the saddle bronc riders was from Christchurch, N.Z. Barclay Miller joined many cowboys and cowgirls who competed closer to home. Local riders won steer wrestling and ladies barrel racing. From Kinuso, Tyler Wilkinson place first in steer wrestling with 5.1 seconds while Montana Fogle, from High Prairie, won ladies barrel racing. Noah Sisson, from Slave Lake, competed in the novice horse riding and junior bull riding. In junior bull riding, he scored 66 points, which was good enough for fourth out of seven cowboys. The rodeo was July 1-2 at the Spruce Point Park rodeo grounds, west of Kinuso, and was sanctioned by the Wildrose Rodeo Association circuit.