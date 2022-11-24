King murder story wins CCNA award

SPN Staff

South Peace News won three Canadian Community Newspaper awards Nov. 14 including two for excellence in editorial writing.

South Peace News tied for second in 2020 and tied for third in 2021 in the Best Editorial Page category, circulation up to 1,499. Along with the Lake Cowichan Gazette, both papers placed in the category.

Editor Chris Clegg placed first for Best Historical Story in 2020, circulation up to 9,999, for his feature on the 1904 Charles King murder. Clegg delved into several matters involving the murder, which occurred at Sucker Creek in 1904 and was the first hanging in the new province of Alberta Sept. 30, 1905. The story was published over two centrespreads July 22 and July 29, 2020.

South Peace News has now won 49 CCNA awards in its history plus the two gold quills for Jeff and Mary Burgar, and silver quills for Chris Clegg and Richard Froese, to total 53. In addition, the paper has also won 52 Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards for a grand total of 105.