Kimiwan complex wildfire out of control

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two nearby wildfires north of McLennan were still keeping firefighters busy May 26.

The Kimiwan complex wildfire remained a big challenge for firefighters May 26, says a news release from the Peace River Forest Protection Area.

Communications officer Michelle Huley says the SWF068 fire extending almost to Harmon Valley was out of control and 43 per cent contained.

Firefighters continued to work in the north end and south flank of the wildfire extinguishing hotspots and seeking opportunities for heavy equipment to access.

The fire has scorched almost 120,000 hectares by May 26, she says.

Resumed air operations increased support for heavy equipment groups, which continue to fire guard on the west side the fire north of McLennan, on the south end of the fire, north of Peavine Metis Settlement and at the fire’s eastern flank.

“Work to link dozer guards on the east flank from the south and north is continuing,” Huley says.

Resources on the fire include 41 pieces of heavy equipment, 66 unit crew, 81 firetac and 23 other single resource firefighters.

The PWF038 fire closer to McLennan and Peavine was 100 per cent contained.

A 50-person incident management team has taken over managing the Kimiwan wildfire.

Additional firefighting crews and resources were deployed to the Peace forest protection area from Alberta Wildfire through inter-agency agreements.

Alberta requested resources through the Canadian Inter-Agency Forest Fire Centre in Winnipeg and agreements with the United States and Mexico were made.