Keystone pipeline news ‘devastating’

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The news was not surprising regarding the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline after Joe Biden’s election, but that should not stop Canadians from pursuing the important project.



Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen said Jan. 19 that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to act quickly.



“Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline extension will devastate thousands of [Alberta’s] families who have already been badly hurt by the economic crisis,” says Viersen.



“Trudeau needs to get on the phone today with the president-elect and persuade him to avoid this disastrous decision.



“If Keystone XL is cancelled, Canadians will pay a terrible price for Trudeau’s commitment to blocking pipelines on Canadian soil with Bills like C-48 and C-69. Over the past five years, the Liberals have made Canada dangerously dependent on foreign oil instead of championing Cana- dian pipelines like Energy East and Eagle Spirit.”



Once again, Viersen is calling on Trudeau to stand up for Albertans.



“We need a recovery that helps all Canadians in all sectors of the economy.”